Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.39. 2,589,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,602. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 3.62. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $69.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

