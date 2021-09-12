Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 18,831 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Twilio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 49.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio stock opened at $342.37 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,516 shares of company stock valued at $75,900,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.