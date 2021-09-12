Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 65,485 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Columbia Sportswear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $4,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

