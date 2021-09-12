Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 2,636.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431,069 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of RLX Technology worth $12,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth $74,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

