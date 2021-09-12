Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 618,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.24% of Tupperware Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TUP opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.85. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

