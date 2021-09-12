Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 196,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,863,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALK. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

