Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,491 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,323,000 after acquiring an additional 217,233 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,335,000 after acquiring an additional 370,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after acquiring an additional 175,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $91.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

