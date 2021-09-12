Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 518.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,217 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 486,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after buying an additional 123,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after buying an additional 170,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

