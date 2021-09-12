Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.36 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $121.12 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

