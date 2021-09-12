Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.73 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Casella Waste Systems worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $75.91 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $76.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

