Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.95 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $300.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.