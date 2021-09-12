Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,212 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Coherus BioSciences worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CHRS opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.