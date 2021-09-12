Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $119,190,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,801,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,130,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,777,167 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.