Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Afya worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 904,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Afya by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFYA opened at $21.96 on Friday. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

