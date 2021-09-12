Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $82,827,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

