Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,588 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after purchasing an additional 644,022 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,739 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

