Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 2,636.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431,069 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of RLX Technology worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $518,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,393,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

