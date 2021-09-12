Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $13.31 Million in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Western Alliance Bancorporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after buying an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 183,491 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.