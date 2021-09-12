Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.21 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

IBKR stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,247,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,884,658.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,933 shares of company stock worth $43,341,312 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.