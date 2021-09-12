Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $9.61 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,092 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after buying an additional 65,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VMware by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $109,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in VMware by 5.9% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $103,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW opened at $141.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $155.11. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.