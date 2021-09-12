Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 345,024 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 64.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.65 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.09 and a 200-day moving average of $186.03. The firm has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

