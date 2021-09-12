Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,248 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

