Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $10.16 Million Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 505,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Mattel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.