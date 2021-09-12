Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 123,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,053,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Arrow Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARW opened at $114.71 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.27 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

