Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 163,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,064,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $6,761,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

DAR stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

