Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

UPS stock opened at $193.26 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

