Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,926 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST opened at $459.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.01 and a 200-day moving average of $350.87. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

