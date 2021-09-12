Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 575,857 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,253,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,857 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Crescent Point Energy worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 161.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 755,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 466,415 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $14,761,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth about $144,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

