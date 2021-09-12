Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 9,803 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Globant worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Globant by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $324.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.79 and a beta of 1.26. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $165.50 and a 1 year high of $332.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.40.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

