Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,053,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW opened at $114.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.