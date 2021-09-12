Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 241,600 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 241,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of AerCap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

