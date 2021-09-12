Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,949 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of National Beverage worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 73.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. Analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.