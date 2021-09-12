Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952,559 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $2,459,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

