Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 14,966 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of AllianceBernstein worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.