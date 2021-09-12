Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 299,456 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299,456 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vipshop worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,255 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,538,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

