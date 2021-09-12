Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 47,759 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,759 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average is $112.29.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.