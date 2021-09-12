Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 68,673 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,673 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $266.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $277.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.21.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

