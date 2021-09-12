Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $6.72 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 270,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $92,959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM opened at $23.15 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

