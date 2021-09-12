Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $8.69 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 199,768 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,688,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

