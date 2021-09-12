Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $8.74 Million Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 372,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,735,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.47% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 416,948 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,896,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after acquiring an additional 105,012 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

