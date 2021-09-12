Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $260.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.18 and a 200 day moving average of $270.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

