Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 503,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Nielsen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLSN. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

