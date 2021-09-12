Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,843,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

VRTX stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.02. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

