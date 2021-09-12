Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,320 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.27. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

