Jupiter Price Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.73 million and $361,100.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00129814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00182105 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,255.83 or 0.99793228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.35 or 0.07271254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.55 or 0.00941811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

