JUST Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $512.02 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 2% against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0910 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $205.75 million and $512.02 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00075283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00132337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00184333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.97 or 0.07298203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,844.64 or 0.99787173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.27 or 0.00960475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003046 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

