JustBet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $186.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $186.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JustBet has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00183569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.17 or 0.07302595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,860.66 or 0.99905934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.88 or 0.00960436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003053 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.