K21 One Day Trading Volume Tops $245,900.00 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $245,900.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00062854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00157727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044188 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,281 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

