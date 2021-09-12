Kalata Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges. Kalata has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kalata has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00081693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00126669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00182431 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,142.89 or 0.99983487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.38 or 0.07234454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.00 or 0.00919147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002980 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.