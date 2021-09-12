Kalmar Market Capitalization Achieves $8.36 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and $97,577.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00006179 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kalmar has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00181701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,452.03 or 1.00400082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.32 or 0.07287939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00928132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,988,976 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

